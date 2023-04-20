“He is the present of Juventus” Alex Sandro sends a message to Juventus youngster

Juventus defender Alex Sandro has offered some encouragement to Nicolo Fagioli after his mistake led to Sassuolo scoring against the Bianconeri at the weekend.

Fagioli has been superb in his breakthrough season at Juve and the midfielder is one of the key players at the club now.

Max Allegri trusts him a lot and he often starts matches for the Bianconeri even if the likes of Leandro Paredes are in the squad.

Juve had to beat Sassuolo but was struggling in the fixture before his poor pass led to the Black and Greens scoring.

The youngster was in tears on the bench when he was subbed off and has received backing from his manager and teammates.

The latest individual is Sandro, with the Brazilian revealing via Football Italia:

“Every now and then it is good to cry and get it all out. We must respect his reaction and those of opponents too, whether we win or lose. Fagioli is young and already has experience, so it’s not right to say he is the future of Juventus, because he is the present of Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is still very young; we expect him to learn and improve from this experience.

The youngster has been supported by most of his teammates and this support will be important in helping him recover from the mistake.

We expect Allegri to field him in the club’s next game, which will be a show of support and could help him to get his confidence back after the mistake.