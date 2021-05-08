”He lives for goals” – Milan defender reveals admiration for Ronaldo

Even though he had his ups and downs this season, Cristiano Ronaldo remains a unique player in football history.

The Portuguese was suffering from a goal drought recently, but ended up breaking it right on time with a late brace against Udinese that sealed a come-from-behind win for Juventus last weekend.

CR7 will be leading the Old Lady’s attack once again on Sunday night, as his side hosts Milan in a crucial clash for the Champions League spots.

The 36-year-old is expected to find Simon Kjaer in his way towards goal. The Dane has been a stalwart in defense for the Rossoneri throughout the season, with his captain Alessio Romagnoli competing with Fikayo Tomori for a starting spot.

The former Roma and Palermo star revealed his admiration for Ronaldo, saying that he enjoys playing against the Superstar.

“It has always been a pleasure to play against him,” Kjaer told Sky Sport Italia as translated by Football Italia. “Since the first time 11 or 12 years ago.

“He has changed a lot compared to before, but he has always been a champions and there’s no need to discuss it.

“He lives for goals. He can play a game a bit off, but if there’s a ball in the 90th minute, he does everything to score that goal.

“He is always there during the whole game, which is why he has always been at the top of football for the last 10 to 15 years.”

Ronaldo is widely expected to end the season as the top scorer in Serie A, and currently has 27 goals to his name this season.