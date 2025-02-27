GENOA, ITALY - MAY 30: Former football player Antonio Cassano and Gianni Infantino president of Fifa during the 'Partita Del Cuore' Charity Match at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on May 30, 2018 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Rattini/Getty Images)

With the debate over Thiago Motta’s Juventus future heating up in recent weeks, Antonio Cassano has chosen sides.

The Bianconeri have been enduring an underwhelming campaign under the Italian Brazilian tactician who replaced Max Allegri last summer but thus far failed to steer the club back to the right direction.

But while the team is finally beginning to muster a winning streak in Serie A, their cup woes pegged them back, almost demolishing all hopes of clinching a title at the end of the season. At a time when the club’s supporters were still trying to swallow up last week’s Champions League elimination, Juventus have been calamitously thrown out of the Coppa Italia at the hands of the mighty Empoli.

A furious Motta didn’t mince his words after the contest, inviting his players to be ashamed by their display while calling them out for their poor attitude on the pitch.

Nevertheless, Cassano points the finger at the manager who happens to be his former national teammate. But as well know by now, the notorious striker is never afraid to speak his mind, a trait that left him with few friends in the domain.

The former Real Madrid, Inter and Roma striker believes Motta proved he isn’t the right person to lead the Juventus project, so he believes the club should sack him at the end of the season regardless of what he could achieve in the next few months.

“I don’t think Juventus should start next season with Thiago Motta,” whipped the retired striker during his appearance on Via el Futbol (via IlBianconero).

“He could also win the Scudetto, but it doesn’t change anything. You can’t erase all the previous disastrous months with elimination from the Champions League and the Coppa Italia. With the purchases made in the summer, I expected a very different situation.

“Many players have been devalued, there’s no idea of ​​football, no improvement. If he were to win the league, I would say that the others were terrible for losing it, so it wouldn’t be Juve’s merit. A journey is needed, one or two months are not enough.

“Cassano wonders why Motta keeps Khepheren Thuram on the bench despite being one of his most consistent players.

“For example, I don’t understand why he questions players like Khephren Thuram, who often doesn’t play and who, in my opinion, is the best at Juve. I really struggle to understand what Motta is doing. After his journey at Bologna, I expected a decidedly different impact.”