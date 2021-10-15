“He must be more consistent” Marchisio urges Dybala to “do more”

Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio has urged Paulo Dybala to become more consistent and do more for the club.

The Argentine has an expiring deal at the club, but Football Italia says he has reached an agreement on a new long-term contract.

His new deal is worth €10m-a-year, including add-ons.

He will become the key man at the club now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left, but he has to do more reckons Marchisio.

The former Palermo man has been dogged by injuries recently, but even when he is fit, some fans believe he is operating below his capacity.

Marchisio says even the Argentinian attacker and multiple Serie A title-winner knows he has to do better and be more consistent.

“I’d be happy if he renewed, there are only a few players with his quality, even if Paulo must do more,” Marchisio told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Football Italia.

“He’s alternated outstanding campaigns to seasons where he could have done more. He must be more consistent and he knows that.”

Dybala has started this season brightly and his fitness seems to be his major Achilles’ heel at the moment.

If he can sustain his full fitness for a long time, then Juve would reap a lot of rewards from having him in their team.