“He must intervene on the market.” Pirlo urged to sign another attacker instead of relying on Dybala

January 2, 2021 - 10:15 pm

Former Juventus man, Massimo Storgato says that Andrea Pirlo will have to sign another attacker if he needs goals instead of relying on Paulo Dybala.

Juventus have trusted Dybala to deliver goals for them over the last few years, but he is struggling to do that in this campaign.

Injuries disrupted his preparation for this season, and he also suffered a Covid-19 infection before the start of the season.

He seems to have been affected by that, and his scoring boots aren’t providing the goals as they did previously.

Because of his lack of goals, there has been speculation that Juventus will enter the transfer market to sign a new attacker that will help with their goals’ burden.

A new signing would mean that Juve wouldn’t need to rely too much on Dybala for goals, but that might also affect his chances of playing at the club.

Storgato says that while Dybala can score goals, he isn’t a classic striker and if that is what Pirlo expects from him, then the manager has to look to sign another attacker.

Asked by Tuttojuve if Dybala is enough or Juve needs a new attacker, he said:

“Dybala has very different characteristics from the classic striker. It depends on how Pirlo wants to play. If he is looking for the” buoy “then yes: he must intervene on the market.”

