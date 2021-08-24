“He must take over and become a leader” – Barzagli’s advice to Dybala

Before the kickoff on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo was the ultimate talk of the town. One hour before the start of the match between Juventus and Udinese, it was claimed that the Portuguese asked to remain on the bench as he’s still seeking an exit this summer.

Nonetheless, as soon as the action began, Paulo Dybala became the center of attention, scoring the first goal of the season for his club only two minutes into the match. The Argentine would then assist Juan Cuadrado for the second with a lovely long ball, before things went sour in the second half.

Former Juventus defender, Andrea Barzagli, was impressed by his ex-teammate, and he tips La Joya to force his leadership upon the team.

The retired defender is now working as a TV pundit, and he gave his views on the disappointing 2-2 result at the Dacia Arena.

“Starting well would have been fundamental, Juventus must be kicking themselves. Udinese have always been in the game, becoming more dangerous towards the end. Juve, however, had many opportunities to win it, including scoring chances and potential penalties,” said Barzagli on DAZN via JuveNews.

“Szczesny didn’t want to throw the ball away but he found himself in trouble. He is a very good goalkeeper with his feet, but this time he had to throw it out. Everyone trusts him, but today was a bad day, his two mistakes weighed on the result.

“Cristiano seemed calm to me, he entered at a difficult moment in the game .We have to see him later when he plays from the start. The transfer rumors might have bothered him.

“Paulo is a guy who needs total confidence. He has shown that he has exceptional talent. The next step he must take is to take over Juventus and be a leader. In that case he goes from being a talented player to a top player.

“Juve showed all their potential with the entries from the bench. This year we could see more rotation between the players with Allegri in charge.”