“He needed a break to start again” Pirlo clarifies dropping Szczesny

Andrea Pirlo has clarified that Wojciech Szczęsny is still the first choice at Juventus despite being dropped for the game against Napoli yesterday.

The Polish goalkeeper was rested for the match and some reports suggested that he had been benched because of his performance in the game against Torino.

But Pirlo explained that the Juve first choice felt tired after also featuring in games for his country during the international break.

Because of that, he decided to bench him for Gigi Buffon and it isn’t that the veteran has displaced Szczęsny.

“It was something I had already prepared,” Pirlo said as quoted by Football Italia.

“There has been criticism towards Szczesny after the last game and I told you he would play anyway.

“However, I had already talked to him, he was tired after having played many games, with his national team too. He needed a break to start again. He remains the Juventus starter.”

Buffon gave a good account of himself and pulled off some great saves, which helped the Bianconeri to win the game 2-1.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were enough to help Pirlo’s side return to winning ways.

Their next match will be against Genoa and the fans will be keen to see how they perform in that game as well.