Thiago Motta believes that Dusan Vlahovic will continue to improve, even as the striker struggles to assert himself as Juventus’ main attacking threat. Since joining the club, Juve has relied heavily on him as their primary striker, but he has found it challenging to score this season.

Motta’s system is known for being one of the most offensive in the league, which should ideally suit a player of Vlahovic’s calibre. During his time at Fiorentina, he was a prolific scorer and ranked among the highest in Serie A for goals. However, under Max Allegri, Vlahovic struggled, and the manager faced criticism for the striker’s poor form, leading many to expect a turnaround with Motta at the helm. Unfortunately, Vlahovic’s start under Motta has been disappointing, but the Bianconeri remain hopeful that he will find his form soon.

Ahead of his team’s match against Genoa this weekend, Motta was asked about the striker’s struggles and he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Dusan is working very well. It is clear that for the striker it is important that the team starts well from the back. We must put him in a position to finish as well as possible. He needs the team and the team needs him. He is doing many other things well.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has to get better because he is our main man in attack and the sooner that happens, the better it will be for everyone involved.