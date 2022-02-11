“He needs to improve” Allegri wants more from Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has two goals from two games for Juventus and his second strike helped them to book a place in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia last night.

Yet Max Allegri wants more from the Serbian frontman. The Juve gaffer is impressed with the impact he and Denis Zakaria have made since they joined the club last month.

However, there are still areas of the Serbian’s game that the Livorno native believes need to improve.

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 win, he said via Football Italia:

“We are happy to have Vlahovic, he needs to improve, be cleaner in the way he plays, attack the space more, but that’s the normal process for any player.”

Juve FC Says

When you play for a top club like Juve, expect not to be satisfied at all.

The club constantly has to do better to stay ahead of our rivals because if we slip, others will move ahead of us.

This is exactly what has happened in the last few seasons, and Allegri wants to avoid it with his present side.

Vlahovic has the talent to become the best striker in the world, but he would need to adjust his game to the demands of his manager to reach the highest level of football.