Weston McKennie has experienced a notable reversal of fortune at Juventus this season, following a near departure from the club during the summer transfer window. During the same period last season, McKennie found himself on loan at Leeds United in the Premier League, where he struggled to leave a significant impact.

Upon his return to Juventus, the American midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements and made available for transfer. However, through determination and perseverance, McKennie managed to reclaim his position within the team during pre-season, earning a second opportunity under the guidance of Max Allegri.

Presently, McKennie has established himself as a key fixture in the team’s lineup, emerging as one of the preferred choices for selection. Juventus expresses satisfaction with McKennie’s contributions and performance, highlighting his commendable resurgence throughout the season.

Former Juventus star Mark Iuliano has been impressed with how he has played in this campaign and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I also wanted to congratulate McKennie, who is a returning horse that no one believed in and who is instead having a good championship. He has a good sense of position and puts a lot of heart into it, he never gives up.”

Juve FC Says

McKennie has been a transformed player for us this season and has earned several more fans.

The club has to get him on a new contract now because other teams are watching him perform very well as the season goes on.