“He plays for himself not for the team” Former Juventus man aims dig at Ronaldo

Former Juventus midfielder Domenico Marocchino has discussed the club’s attacking options and aimed a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo, who he claims plays for himself.

Ronaldo scored the most goals in Serie A last season yet Juventus nearly finished outside the top four.

The Portugal captain is an accomplished goalscorer and he has continued to bang in the goals for Juventus since he joined them in 2018.

The Bianconeri has just the on loan Alvaro Morata as their natural striker, but the Atletico Madrid man provides more assists for Ronaldo than the other way round.

Marocchino says Juventus lacks the presence of a classic number nine, which he insists Ronaldo isn’t.

He claims the former Manchester United man plays for himself when he is on the pitch instead of for the team.

He then uses Atalanta as an example of a team that is benefiting from every player contributing to the goals and playing for the team.

He told TMW Radio as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Juventus does not have the classic striker. Ronaldo is not, he plays for himself not for the team.

“The zone defense then allowed many players to play for a long time, even over 30 years.

“Previously there was talk of a great season when a striker scored 16 goals. It is no coincidence that the performance of Atalanta who play almost for men has grown exponentially in recent years.”