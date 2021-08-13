“He plays for himself not for the team” Former Juventus man aims dig at Ronaldo

Former Juventus midfielder Domenico Marocchino has discussed the club’s attacking options and aimed a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo, who he claims plays for himself.
Ronaldo scored the most goals in Serie A last season yet Juventus nearly finished outside the top four.
The Portugal captain is an accomplished goalscorer and he has continued to bang in the goals for Juventus since he joined them in 2018.
The Bianconeri has just the on loan Alvaro Morata as their natural striker, but the Atletico Madrid man provides more assists for Ronaldo than the other way round.
Marocchino says Juventus lacks the presence of a classic number nine, which he insists Ronaldo isn’t.
He claims the former Manchester United man plays for himself when he is on the pitch instead of for the team.
He then uses Atalanta as an example of a team that is benefiting from every player contributing to the goals and playing for the team.
He told TMW Radio as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Juventus does not have the classic striker. Ronaldo is not, he plays for himself not for the team.
“The zone defense then allowed many players to play for a long time, even over 30 years.
“Previously there was talk of a great season when a striker scored 16 goals. It is no coincidence that the performance of Atalanta who play almost for men has grown exponentially in recent years.”
Absolutely correct The goals he gets are nothing to do with the team he just wants the ball at all times. The sacrifices made to make him look Good have destroyed our goal difference reputation and fan base, because if you rely on someone who’s not interested we get the results we are getting.let’s hope Mendes was getting him to pgs this season yesterday with the meeting. He’s going to be extra butthur that they had the . Money for him. But chose messi instead and we will pay the price as . Usual.
Absolute nonsense. Can Marocchino explain WHEN CR7 started to play for himself ? A player who plays for himself does not win trophies galore like CR 7 has done and is still doing year after year. Check what CR 7 has won in his career, Domenico! Incredible that a former player should come out with such nonsense!
Classic striker, says Marocchino. Does he mean an INZAGHI, TREZEGUET or LUKAKU? Of course, that is true but so what? Pep Guardiola’s Barca won everything with a falso nuevo – MESSI, and even his CITY team recently played without a classic striker and got results such as winning the Prem and reaching the Champs final. There are many ways of winning. Liverpool won the Champions league and the prem without a CLASSIC striker. They ad FIRMINO in that position and two goalscoring ARROWS in Mane and SALAH.