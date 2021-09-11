“He puts too much pressure on himself” – Khedira offers advice for Dybala

Since making the move from Palermo to Juventus in 2015, Paulo Dybala quickly established himself as a fan favorite for the black and white crowd. With his sublime technical touch and his marvelous goals, the Argentine earned the iconic number 10 jersey.

However, La Joya is coming off a difficult campaign marred with injuries and transfer rumors. The 28-year-old is hoping to make up for last season’s shortcomings with a big campaign, while everyone at the club awaits him to sign a contract renewal.

For his part, Sami Khedira played for Juventus between 2015 and 2021, before sealing a transfer to Hertha Berlin earlier this year, and eventually retiring following a short spell in the German capital.

The 2014 World Cup winner said that Dybala puts too much pressure on himself and offered his former teammate some advices, while stating that the club must protect him on the pitch.

“Paulo needs a bodyguard on the field, who can protect him. He suffered from too many injuries and too many problems outside of football, with too many people talking around him,” said the former Real Madrid man in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“Instead, he has to stay focused and take care of his body, and he seems to be doing better in this regard,” added Khedira.

“Paulo knows how to score dream goals , he has a unique talent, but for me he puts too much pressure on himself. He thinks he has to do everything, from passing, to creating opportunities, and being a leader. I remember him in the Champions League final in 2017, he wasn’t playing freely.”