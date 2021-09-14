“He ran out of cards” – Frey warns Szczesny following his latest blunder

While it’s been a difficult start of the campaign for Juventus (to say the least), one particular player is enduring a catastrophic period. Wojciech Szczesny was a reliable goalkeeper for the Old Lady in the past few years, but he has been on a shaky form for both club and country since the latter stages of last season.

The Polish goalkeeper squandered his side’s two-goal lead against Udinese on the opening matchday, allowing the Zebrette to earn a draw after committing two howlers. The former Arsenal and Roma man was poor yet again against Napoli, as his weak clearance culminated in the Partenopei’s equalizer.

On Monday, Max Allegri defended his shot-stopper and confirmed his starting spot for the team’s first Champions League match of the season against Malmo on Tuesday. Nonetheless, former Inter and Fiorentina goalkeeper, Sebastian Frey, warns Szczesny, saying that he ran out of cards.

“Right now I see him in great difficulty. But Juve have exposed themselves by saying that he is the starting goalkeeper and I think this will do him good because having the trust of the club is important, but he ran out of cards. He must no longer make mistakes otherwise they will find other solutions,” said the retired goalkeeper in an interview with TMW via JuveNews.

“We are seeing Juventus struggling, they are confused and in crisis. They must return to their levels to try to win the Scudetto. Inter are the favorites but have made a false step against Sampdoria.

“Watch out for Roma because Mourinho’s footprint can already be seen. He gave this team the desire to compete. They can be the surprise package,” concluded the Frenchman.