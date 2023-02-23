“He sees things that others cannot” Allegri heaps praise on Di Maria

Max Allegri has praised Angel di Maria for showing he is a true champion in Juventus’ 3-0 win against Nantes tonight.

The Argentinian scored all the goals as the black and whites triumphed over their opponents to reach the next round of the Europa League.

It is an outcome that some did not expect and Di Maria stood up when Juve needed a man to help them to secure victory.

The attacker has struggled with fitness problems, but in the last few matches, he has delivered top performances, which suggests Juve could get the best version of him in the remaining weeks of the season.

After his masterclass in France, Allegri said via Football Italia:

“He is a champion and different to the others. Everything comes easily to him, he raises the overall level of the squad and the others all feel more relaxed in his presence. He sees things that others cannot. Di Maria is in the category of real champions.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been one of the best signings we have made recently and if he continues his hot run of form, we can be confident that we will end this season well.

The former Real Madrid man has signed only a one-year deal and we probably should begin talks over an extension now because he is a player we will need next season.