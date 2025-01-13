Juventus gave Douglas Luiz another opportunity to prove his worth during their game against Torino, but the midfielder once again failed to make a meaningful impression.

The Brazilian was one of the most high-profile additions to Serie A during the summer transfer window, joining Juventus in a move that generated significant excitement among fans. Luiz’s performances at Aston Villa last season were instrumental in helping the Premier League side secure a Champions League spot, and his form made him a sought-after player during the transfer market. However, since his arrival at the Allianz Stadium, Luiz has struggled to replicate the performances that once made him one of the most admired midfielders in England.

Juventus have continued to place their trust in the midfielder, giving him opportunities to rediscover his best form. However, his displays have been consistently underwhelming, and the Torino match was no exception. With the Bianconeri in desperate need of their key players to step up in the Turin derby, Luiz failed to deliver.

The Brazilian’s lacklustre performance drew sharp criticism, with pundit Alessandro Bonan particularly vocal about Luiz’s contribution—or lack thereof. Speaking after the match, Bonan was scathing in his assessment, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Yesterday’s result is also thanks to Toro, but it’s clear that Juventus did their part, playing an insufficient match, lacking both in speed of execution and in imagination and unpredictability. Douglas Luiz? Never incisive, he strolled around for ninety minutes.”

These remarks underline the growing frustration among fans and analysts with Luiz’s inability to impact games positively. His lack of urgency and creativity in midfield has become a recurring issue, and it is increasingly unclear when or if he will begin to justify the significant investment Juventus made to bring him to the club.

Juventus supporters are now left wondering how much longer they will have to wait for Luiz to live up to expectations. With the team needing strong performances to salvage their season, patience is wearing thin, and Luiz must find a way to raise his game soon or risk losing the trust of the fans and the coaching staff.