“He told me …” Vlahovic reveals Allegri’s advice before his Juventus debut

Dusan Vlahovic has opened up on the words of Max Allegri before he made his Juventus debut.

The Serbian had one to remember after scoring one of the Bianconeri goals in a 2-0 win against Verona.

The striker joined the club with a big reputation and remains the best attacker in Serie A, on current form.

He has added to his league tally with a goal against The Yellow and Blues, but it is easy for him to have played under a lot of pressure.

His first goal for the club certainly helped him to relax, but even before then, Allegri ensured he didn’t play under too much pressure.

After the fixture, the striker reveals he had a conversation with his gaffer who assured him everything would be fine.

He was asked what Allegri had told him before the game and he said via Calciomercato: “The important thing is to score but I want to improve from all points of view, he told me not to be anxious because everything will be fine”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a very important player for Juve now, but he needs to play under less pressure to thrive.

Allegri is seasoned enough to know it could be a big deal to start your first game for a top club like Juve.

Telling the Serbian to relax is the perfect message he could have delivered to the forward.

Hopefully, Vlahovic will only keep getting better and score more goals for us in the rest of the season.