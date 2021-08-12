“He was never a true center forward” Lippi says Ronaldo needs a number 9 like Benzema

Marcello Lippi has discussed Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent interview with the Portuguese attacker set to remain at Juventus this season.

He has one more year left on his current deal and might be forced to see it out at Juve this season.

The attacker had been targeting a move away and PSG looked like the only suitor who can truly afford him.

However, the Parisians have just closed out the signing of Lionel Messi on a free transfer, effectively ending the possibility of adding Ronaldo to their squad.

The attacker is on a huge salary at Juve, but he scores the goals to make it worth paying.

Unlike some players who play anywhere in the attack, Ronaldo has only a small amount of assists to his name compared to the many goals he scores.

Lippi says he is the best goalscorer in the world, but he isn’t a typical striker and needs a number nine as he had at Real Madrid in Karim Benzema, before he can thrive.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “Cristiano Ronaldo is the strongest scorer in the world. He does not create them, but he makes them concrete.

“What is important is that the team offers them a lot. He was never a true center forward, he always needed a type 9Benzema next door, but Juve don’t have this 9.

“I imagine that Allegri will make him play with two other strikers, in a system of cuts, overlaps and changes of position that will not give reference points to the defenses. “