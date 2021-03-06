“He was practically with Juventus” How close Juve came to World Cup winner in the summer

Reports have linked Olivier Giroud with a move to Juventus in recent months and an agent has just revealed that he was very close to making the switch in the summer.

The World Cup winner has struggled for regular game time at Chelsea, but he remains one of their best players.

When he plays, he delivers the goals and that has kept him on the radar of top teams, including Juventus.

The Bianconeri needed to sign a new striker in the last transfer window and looked towards top options like Luis Suarez, Edin Dzeko and Giroud.

With Cristiano Ronaldo the only reliable goal-scoring option, the champions sought to give Andrea Pirlo another striker.

They ended up with Alvaro Morata, but Giroud’s representative in Italy, Morabito, told Tuttosport that when moves for the aforementioned targets looked dead in the waters, Juve had practically picked the Frenchman as their striker signing for the summer.

He said as quoted by Ilbianconero: “I represent his agent for Italy. Giroud was one step away from Lazio a year ago: if Napoli had sold Mertens to Chelsea , the Frenchman would become biancoceleste. And in the autumn, when Suarez, Dzeko and Morata had vanished , it didn’t seem feasible on loan, for an afternoon he was practically with Juventus”