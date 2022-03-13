“He will no longer be a Manchester player” – Pogba’s personal trainer sees him at Juventus

Following years filled with highs and lows, Paul Pogba’s second stint at Manchester United could reach an end this June.

The Frenchman rose to prominence during his time at Juventus (between 2012 and 2016) but he remained adamant on returning to the Old Trafford and proving his worth on the English shores.

However, his six seasons with the Red Devils were mostly underwhelming to say the least.

So once the midfielder’s contract expires by the end of the season, he will most likely be looking to a change in scenery, and his personal trainer shares this sentiment.

Coach Maddy is one of the most reputable personal trainers in football, and has worked with the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Edin Dzeko, Houssem Aouar, Neymar, Nelson Semedo, Ismael Bennacer and Nicolas Anelka among others.

Maddy – who works on Pogba’s physical shape – believes that the French star will leave Man United at the end of the campaign.

“Regarding Pogba, at the end of June he will no longer be a Manchester player.” said the personal trainer in an interview with ilBianconero.

“I think it is right for him to look elsewhere, and perhaps the club also wants some fresh blood. So the most sensible thing is to separate.

“The time will come to change and try new challenges, new emotions, new environments for both Pogba and United, to try something different and maybe they will both be happy.”

Additionally, Coach Maddy believes that Juventus remains a concrete destination for the 2018 World Cup winner.

“Yes, yes. Paul could return to Juventus, he has good relations with the Bianconeri, but he could also join PSG . I think PSG needs a midfielder like him and he could go and play in France.

“I would exclude Real Madrid because Zidane is no longer there, he would have gone only in that case. Juve or PSG are the favorites at the moment, but you never know what can happen, we’ll see.”