Lazio boss, Maurizio Sarri, has handed Juventus a major transfer blow by claiming Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will not stay in Italy if he eventually leaves them in the summer.

The midfielder has shown his class in Serie A in the last few seasons, and he did it in front of Juve fans when he scored a last gasp equaliser for the Biancocelesti against the Bianconeri last night.

Ahead of an important summer, that may be his last away goal for them, and Juve hopes they can buy him when the transfer window reopens.

But his manager, Sarri, insists he would not leave the Stadio Olimpico cheaply, and when he does, he would move away from Serie A.

He said after the 2-2 draw, as quoted by Football Italia: “Speaking to the President, I have become convinced that if Milinkovic does leave, and that will not happen easily, he will not remain in Italy.”

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic Savic has shown that he is well-suited to Serie A, and it would be great if we added him to our squad in the summer.

However, because he has so many suitors from across Europe, Lazio will not want to sell to us.

The only way we can get the Serbian is if he insists on making the move to Turin.