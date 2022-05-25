‘He won’t be back because…’ Allegri jokes about Juventus’ pursuit of Pogba

Max Allegri has joked that Paul Pogba will not return to Juventus because the Frenchman is afraid of competing against him.

The Juventus manager is talking about a video that went viral years ago when the midfielder was still on the books of the Bianconeri.

Allegri and Pogba competed in basketball and football shooting and the gaffer won both.

Pogba has since spent the last six seasons on the books of Manchester United, but he becomes a free agent from July 1.

Juve and several other clubs are looking to sign him, with the Bianconeri seeming like the favourites to add the World Cup winner to their squad.

However, the Frenchman remains open to receiving offers from others and he hopes to take the best offer for him.

Speaking to Andrea Barzagli in an interview for DAZN, Allegri said: “He won’t be back, he is afraid of challenging me.”

He then added: “He lost playing with foot and hands. That’s why he left. That’s the real reason why he left,”

Allegri and Pogba enjoyed a very special bond as player and manager, which should make it easy for the midfielder to succeed if he returns to the club.

However, it doesn’t guarantee that he would return and Juve must be persistent in their bid to add him to their squad this summer.