As you all have probably heard by now, Juventus are considering buying a new right-back this season, someone who can ease the weight off the shoulders of the aging Juan Cuadrado.

So after finding himself on a collision course with his manager José Mourinho, Roma’s Rick Karsdorp emerged as a natural candidate for the role.

Following the Giallorossi’s match against Sassuolo, the Special One invited the Dutchman to leave the club in a public outburst following what he deemed to be a lack of effort from the player’s part.

But while the 27-year-old is definitely available on the market, Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto assures that the club will only sell Karsdorp for the right price, denying rumors suggesting that the player could leave for free.

“After the match with Sassuolo and Mourinho’s words, he has committed a serious misconduct by not showing up for training and refusing to participate in the Japan tour,” declared the Portuguese director in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“We avoided further controversy by trying to work internally and also with the player’s entourage. Ricky came back, trained and played.

“Unfortunately this week someone is spreading phenomenal rumors, burning the work that had been done.

“Yes, Karsdorp is on the market, but he won’t go for free. If he leaves, we will have to find a way to keep the team balanced, not necessarily by buying another fullback.”

The right-back joined Roma in 2017 and has a contract with the capital club that runs until 2025.