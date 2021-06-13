“He would find more competition if he joins Juventus” Young striker told to ignore Juve interest

Stevan Jovetic has advised Juventus target Dusan Vlahovic to remain at Fiorentina where he would continue to get regular playing time.

Vlahovic has emerged as a transfer target of Juve in the last year and the Bianconeri could try to sign him this summer.

The Serbian was one of the top scorers in Italy last season and at 21, he has much room for improvement.

Juventus needs a new striker and they could make him one of their summer signings.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain and because the Portugal attacker has been one of the best players at the club, he would leave a huge void behind if he departs.

Jovetic also burst onto the scene at Fiorentina and he was the subject of interest from Juventus at the time.

However, the striker claims he didn’t want to betray La Viola fans so he didn’t move to Turin.

He admits that was a personal decision, but says Vlahovic might not get regular playing time if he joins Juve now.

“It’s a similar situation, but I was never tempted to join Juventus from Fiorentina, because I didn’t want to betray the Viola fans,” the striker said to Tuttosport via Football Italia.

“These are personal decisions, I am not surprised a top club like Juventus want Vlahovic, he has pace, strength and an eye for the goal.

“He will be the best striker of the next few years with Erling Haaland. So potentially, he is ready for Juventus, but the most important thing is to get consistent playing time when you are as young as him.

“He would find more competition if he joins Juventus, that’s why I would stay one more year in Florence if I were him.”