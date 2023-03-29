Head and heart – Where do Adrien Rabiot’s lie?

Adrien Rabiot has reached a point in his career at which big decisions need to be made regarding the direction in which he sees himself heading. He should, at least in theory, be at his peak right now.

When such a stage is reached, it is important to maximise all opportunities that become available – whether on the pitch or off it.

In the case of the France international, many of those decisions relate to an expiring contract at Juventus that is due to reach its conclusion in the summer of 2023.

Rabiot on the run 🐎💨 pic.twitter.com/s0EkyIieU3 — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) January 1, 2023

With free agency potentially on the cards, transfer talk comes as no surprise. Rabiot is said to be attracting interest from across Europe, with Manchester United forming part of an ever-growing fan base.

Rabiot will have noted that fact, having reportedly registered on the recruitment radar in Manchester for some time. He will also be aware of the speculation linking him with the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle.

As all of the clubs named above operate outside of Italy, Rabiot has been free to enter into talks with any of them since January. No deal has been done, but no extension to his spell in Turin has been agreed either.

The Frenchman has been playing future cards close to his chest but has admitted that another completely new challenge may appeal to him.

He has said: “As a man I like to travel, to discover other cultures and in Italy I’m very happy, it’s a country I like. But then I leave every option open, and we’ll see what happens in a few months. I like discovering new things, but football and the sporting challenge remain the most important elements of my choice.”

If Juve were able to claw their way back into contention for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, after being stung with a 15-point deduction, then they would have another useful bargaining chip to play with Rabiot.

It may, however, be that he is destined to head elsewhere and that suitcases have already been dragged from the back of a wardrobe ready to be packed.

Committed

Adrien Rabiot went all of last season without scoring a goal. He now has five goals in 14 matches this season ⚽ pic.twitter.com/GZX34q2qu3 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 6, 2022

Only Rabiot can say how committed he remains to the Bianconeri cause, with there plenty of distractions to be found as he mulls over what will be a big career call. Stay or go? Stick or twist? The ball is in his court.

His head may already have been turned, with the appeal of United and Liverpool impossible to ignore, and if his heart no longer belongs to Juve, then a parting of ways this summer will become inevitable.