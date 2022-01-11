Health minister explains the latest reduction in stadium capacity for Serie A clubs

Serie A clubs would have to limit the crowds at their stadiums to just 5,000 from January 16th.

This move comes as the sport tries to contribute to the slowing down of the spread of covid-19.

The omicron strain of the infectious disease has been spreading very fast, and it is threatening to overwhelm health professionals now.

Serie A’s gesture means some clubs will struggle financially because of a lack of gate receipts.

However, the Italian Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa reveals it is a necessary step because they need to limit the number of people congregating at once to stop the spread of the virus.

He says, via Football Italia: “We need to limit large congregations of people as much as possible.

“Let us not forget that 50 per cent capacity at San Siro or the Stadio Olimpico in Rome still means 40,000 people.

“These are big numbers when we realise that the Omicron variant is far more contagious. We will evaluate the situation over the next two weeks and hope that in January we can go past the peak of infections so we can enter a more controllable phase.

“The Lega Serie A accepted the call of Premier Draghi to take responsibility and understand the current climate. It was a decision that I share.”

Juve FC Says

The continuous spread of covid could force the government to stop competitions like Serie A from taking place.

Because of this, it is much better to reduce the stadium now to stop the spread and avoid matches becoming super-spreader events.

With most of the populace now looking to get vaccinated, hopefully, we will soon reach a point when we won’t have to take action because of covid.