Heavily criticised Juventus man drops a message to the club’s fans

Adrien Rabiot has insisted he is happy at Juventus despite continuous criticism of his performance.

The Frenchman has been one of the players struggling in Turin as Juve rebuilds under Max Allegri.

He similarly underperformed under the management of Andrea Pirlo last season.

He had hoped he would fit into the system of Allegri much better. However, that hasn’t been the case so far.

Several reports claim Juve will happily cash in on him, but the midfielder doesn’t seem to mind them and reveals in a recent interview that he is enjoying life at the Allianz Stadium.

He told Telefoot, as quoted by Tutto Sport: “Am I happy in Turin? Yes. Can I still imagine myself there? Of course.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is a talented player. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to hit top form consistently at Juve.

The Frenchman is one player that Allegri wants to succeed at the Allianz Stadium and that is one reason he keeps trying him in different positions.

The Frenchman’s fitness record is also one of the best in the Bianconeri squad.

Juve wishes he can perform as consistently as he stays fit, but that hasn’t happened and he might need a change of scenery to hit top form in his career.

Rabiot is a player who shouldn’t struggle to find buyers and it would be interesting to see if he spends next season with the Bianconeri.