Hellas Verona coach has his say on Allegri and what needs to be done to face Juventus

Hellas Verona coach Igor Tudor believes it is fairly easy to prepare for a game against Juventus.

The former Juve star, says it isn’t so difficult to get ready for a match like this one because they simply need to go beyond their capabilities to survive.

Juventus has been in poor form at this start of the season and Tudor also commented on the situation at the Allianz Stadium.

He maintains that the Bianconeri have the best manager for the job, they just need to give Max Allegri time to get things sorted.

“Juventus have a great coach, the right person to solve some problems. He only needs time,” Tudor said at a press conference as quoted by Football-Italia.

“What can we say about a club that won nine titles over the last ten years? I know football is all black or white, but things are forgotten too quickly. I am focused on my team. To me, it’s easier to prepare for these games. We’ll have to go beyond our possibilities.”

Just three points separate Juventus and Verona and the Bianconeri would have to work hard to avoid another embarrassing result from this game.

A win would give them a boost ahead of their match against Zenit in the Champions League next week.

However, the Bianconeri haven’t beaten Verona in the last three head to heads between both clubs.

Ivan Juric was in charge in those matches and Tudor would look to build on that when they host the Bianconeri for this match.