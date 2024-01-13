Jordan Henderson is eager to return to Europe just six months after making a surprising move to Saudi Arabia for a lucrative weekly salary with Al-Ettifaq. The former Liverpool captain’s experience in Saudi Arabia has not met his expectations, leading him to seek opportunities back in Europe.

In pursuit of a move, Henderson’s availability has been presented to several European clubs, with Juventus being one of them. However, according to a report on Calciomercato, Max Allegri and the Juventus board are not enthusiastic about Henderson’s profile.

Juventus has declined the opportunity to bring the England star to their team, as they believe he may not fit seamlessly into their squad or make a significant impact in the latter half of the season. The Bianconeri are actively pursuing other targets whom they believe will contribute more effectively to improving the team.

Juve FC Says

Henderson had a good spell at Liverpool and was still a useful player before he left the Premier League.

However, he has spent six months away from Europe and certainly is not good enough for our team.

We do not need another player looking for where to just play and stay happy. We need hungry younger players.