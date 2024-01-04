Inter Milan attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan insists that Juventus wants to win the league, but they are strategically downplaying their ambitions to apply pressure on other teams.

The Bianconeri have consistently stated their goal is to secure a top-four finish this season, despite currently exceeding expectations and being the second-best team in the league.

Under Max Allegri’s management, Juventus has proven to be one of the most formidable opponents, spending days at the top of the standings.

While they are on track to secure a top-four finish, it appears that Juventus could achieve more than just Champions League football this season, given their squad quality and current form.

Despite the evident potential to win the league, Juventus has refrained from publicly admitting this ambition. According to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, this strategic silence is a deliberate move to exert pressure on other teams.

He says, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It’s a strategy, they want to put pressure on us and Milan, but they also want to win the title. We’ll see what happens in the end.”

Juve FC Says

We remain the envy of Inter Milan and our rivals, who clearly never expected us to be in the title race this term.

But we are in it and it is obvious that we could be champions, so it bothers them a lot.