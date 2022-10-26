Henry gives his prediction on Zidane’s future amidst Juventus links

In recent days, Zinedine Zidane hit the headlines when announcing his imminent return to coaching. The iconic Frenchman didn’t offer any hints regarding his next destination, but insisted that his comeback is edging closer.

The 50-year-old has been on a hiatus after ending his second tenure at Real Madrid. It proved to be a decent spell, but fell short from his initial tenure with Los Merengues which saw him winning the Champions League three times in a row.

Naturally, Juventus supporters were one of the most interested parties in Zizou’s statement. The Bianconeri fans are far from satisfied with the team’s current results and performances under the tutelage of Max Allegri, and a section a large section believes that Zidane could be the ultimate savior.

The former midfielder cemented himself as arguably the best player in the world during his time in Turin between 1996 and 2001.

However, his former France and Juventus teammate Thierry Henry believes that he’s more likely to join the French national team.

“Zidane’s name has been linked with several clubs, but none of these rumors have materialized,” said the Arsenal legend in an interview with CBS Golazo via Calciomercato.

“I don’t think Zizou wants to do such thing. It would make more sense to become the technical commissioner of France.”