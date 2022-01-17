Here are some expected changes to the Juventus lineup ahead of the Sampdoria match

Juventus’ next competitive game is in the Italian Cup against fellow Serie A side Sampdoria.

It is a fixture the Bianconeri want to win because the Coppa Italia is probably the only trophy they can get at the end of this campaign.

Sampdoria is in the bottom half of the Serie A table, but cup upsets are very regular, and Juve will want to avoid one in this game.

Max Allegri has some of the best players in Italy at his disposal at the club, and we expect him to make some changes to the starting XI for this fixture.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Tuttojuve reports that Mattia Perin is likely to be the goalie for the match.

Daniele Rugani could get another chance in defence alongside Giorgio Chiellini.

Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur are expected in the Bianconeri midfield for the match, while Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata should be the starting attackers.

Juve FC Says

Regardless of who gets the chance to play in that fixture, Juve should win the match and qualify for the next round of the competition.

Allegri knows his players cannot continue doing badly in games, especially as fans continue to support them.

This second half of the season has to be better, and it means we should have a good run in the Coppa Italia and the Champions League as well.