Here are the reasons Juventus is pushing to sign Zaniolo

Juventus is keen to add Nicolo Zaniolo to Max Allegri’s squad at the Allianz Stadium.

The Azzurri star has been one of the exciting players to watch in the Italian top flight, and he will keep getting better.

The attacker has been on the radar of clubs around Europe, and AS Roma knows it would be tough to keep hold of him.

Although he is still contracted to them until 2024, he might leave sooner than that, with Juve hopeful of clinching his signature soon.

Tuttosport has now revealed why signing the 22-year-old is appealing to the Bianconeri.

The report claims they are chasing his signature because “he is 22 years old, has enormous potential, ample room for growth and a salary in line with the new parameters of the club. And then he is Italian”

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is an exciting player, and adding him to the current Juve attack would be frightening to most defences.

In recent seasons we have signed Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic. It seems Zaniolo will complete an interesting front-three.

Because he has many years left on his current deal, he would not come cheap, but the club has been willing to spend money on players that they believe can help them, and that shouldn’t be different for Zaniolo.