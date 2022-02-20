Here are the three reasons Juventus is pursuing this Serie A star

Nicolo Zaniolo looks destined to play for Juventus sooner than we think, just as many top quality young Italian players do.

The AS Roma attacker has been on the wishlist of the Bianconeri for a long time now.

However, in the last few weeks, it seems a move to the Allianz Stadium is very near.

Roma has him under contract until 2024, but that is not enough to deter Juve from eyeing a transfer for him.

Calciomercato has now revealed the reason the Bianconeri have him on their list of targets.

The report claims they want to gift him to themselves for making it into the Serie A top four.

Three more personal reasons that they will work hard to sign him are that he is young, strong and Italian.

Juve FC Says

Juve is the biggest club in Italy and the Bianconeri will always have the first option of signing the top stars in the country.

Almost every Azzurri player dreams of playing for them and Zaniolo could share the same idea.

He knows he would have a better chance of winning trophies if he moves to Turin.

Roma would want a huge transfer fee to sell him, but if he refuses to extend his contract, it should make things easier for the Bianconeri.