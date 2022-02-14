Here is how the Italian media reacted to De Ligt’s performance against Atalanta

Juventus had to be very solid to avoid defeat when they faced Atalanta yesterday.

The Bianconeri and La Dea faced each other in a very tough yet important match to determine who stays ahead of the other.

Juve had to be at their very best, yet it was almost not enough as Atalanta took the lead late on.

Danilo eventually scored a goal for the Bianconeri to level the scores deep into added time.

Many Juventus stars were impressive, but Matthijs de Ligt was arguably the best player for them on the pitch.

The Italian media were so thrilled with his performances that they rated him highly.

Football Italia reports he was rated 7.5/10 by Gazzetta and Tuttosport, while Il Corriere dello Sport rated him 7/10.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt has continued to prove to be a very important player for Juventus and the Dutchman showed again why we need to keep him.

He is one of the finest defenders in Europe right now and he would be keen to keep making an impression at the Allianz Stadium.

Soon, it would be time to tie him down to a new deal and fans will hope the club meets his demand.