Here is the latest update on the renewal of Cuadrado

Juan Cuadrado is one of the players that were expected to be at risk when Andrea Pirlo was named Juventus manager in the summer, but the Colombian has become a key member of the team this season.

He has made himself integral to Pirlo’s plans and instead of exit talk, there is talk of him earning a new deal with the Bianconeri.

The former Chelsea man still has a contract with Juventus until 2022, but his fine form for them has brought about discussions of a new deal recently.

It will be logical if the Bianconeri look to sign him on to a new contract, and Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato has delivered an update on the state of things with regards to that.

It says that the player and the club wants to continue their relationship and they are both looking to start talks over a new deal soon.

However, there is no rush from both sides over the extended stay.

It then states that the club recognises that he has become increasingly important to the team in recent months, and they are confident that he will sign a new deal.