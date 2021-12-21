Here is the reason Dybala has still not signed a new Juventus contract

Juventus and Paulo Dybala have been in talks over a contract extension for some time now.

The attacker will be a free agent at the end of this season if both parties cannot find an agreement.

Several reports have hinted that he has already agreed to the terms of a new contract offer from the club.

However, a new deal until 2026, as suggested, hasn’t been officially announced by the club yet.

Football Italia reveals that the reason there hasn’t been an official announcement yet is that the player and the Bianconeri have agreed to postpone it because of bureaucratic issues.

Juve FC Says

Keeping Dybala in the squad is one of the best decisions Juve can make considering his impact on the team.

However, the sooner we reach an agreement, the better because he can speak to other clubs from next month and that is a big risk for the Bianconeri.

Dybala remains one of the best attackers in Serie A and Juve will struggle if he accepts another offer and leaves the club for free in the summer.

Juve knows this and maybe he has already reached an agreement with them and just an official announcement is missing.