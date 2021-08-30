Here is why a move for Witsel is better than that of Pjanic to Juventus

Juventus has been linked with a move for Miralem Pjanic and Axel Witsel in the last few days.

The Bianconeri need midfielders and both players could easily strengthen them if they move to the Allianz Stadium.

Pjanic has been linked with a return to the club, just a season after he left to join Barcelona in exchange for Arthur.

The Bosnian is well-known by Massimiliano Allegri and he could walk straight into the Juventus team if he makes the move.

Allegri has been interested in a move for Witsel before now, but he didn’t join the Bianconeri in the manager’s first stint.

Borrussia Dortmund is now prepared to allow him to leave and join Juve if the former Italian champions move for him even if it is for a loan transfer.

Calciomercato says it would be easier and more favourable for Juve to sign Witsel because landing the Belgian midfielder would see them benefit from the tax advantages in the new growth decree and that would help to lighten the financial package needed to sign him.

Signing Pjanic will see them miss out on that so it doesn’t make financial sense.

Allegri will have to decide if he believes Witsel can do a job for him before moving for the former Benfica man.