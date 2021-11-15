Here is why Juventus cannot sign Euro 2020 winner anytime soon

Juventus missed out on a chance to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma in the last transfer window, but they still retain an interest in his signature.

After watching him shine at Euro 2020, the Bianconeri would wish they had pushed to sign him.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports they remain keen on signing him if they get another chance.

But the report adds that it would almost certainly not be possible at the moment with the goalkeeper’s current salary and transfer demands from PSG simply too much for Juve to pay.

Juve FC Says

Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but Juve missed the chance to sign him in the summer.

The Azzurri first choice could return to Italy someday and perhaps the Bianconeri will get the chance to add him to their squad then.

But that wouldn’t be so soon because PSG is one of the richest clubs in the world and can always offer more money to any player than Juve can.

Donnarumma might be unhappy with his playing time, but he would not want to take a pay cut to return to Italy with Juventus.

There are other good goalkeepers whom Juve can sign to replace or compete with Wojciech Szczęsny, who would cost less.