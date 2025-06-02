VERONA, ITALY - MARCH 03: Domenico Berardi of US Sassuolo in action during the Serie A TIM match between Hellas Verona FC and US Sassuolo - Serie A TIM at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on March 03, 2024 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

With the summer transfer market officially underway, Juventus are inevitably being linked with a move for Domenico Berardi.

The Italian winger is one of the most talented players in his generation. But even though he’ll be 31 in August, the Sassuolo icon has only represented one club thus far in his career.

Nevertheless, he has been constantly tipped to join the biggest clubs in Serie A, with Juventus being his most reccurent suitor.

Berardi was co-owned by the Bianconeri between 2013 and 2015, but he never donned the black-and-white stripes, remaining at the Mapei Stadium through and through.

Berardi & Sassuolo: A rare modern love story

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The Euro 2020 winner was said to be very close to joining the Turin-based giants in August 2023, and was even dropped from the matchday squad early in the season after giving the green light for the transfer, but the deal fell through as Sassuolo rejected the offer.

Last summer, Berardi stuck by the Neroverdi despite their relegation to Serie B. His ACL injury also repelled his suitors.

Nevertheless, the Italy international immediately made an impact upon his return to the pitch, helping Sassuolo dominate the second division and earn an immediate return to Serie A. He contributed with 6 goals and 14 assists in 29 appearances.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, perhaps the time has finally come for Berardi to make the jump to a top club.

Could Berardi finally join Juventus?

After paying his dues to his beloved Sassuolo, the left-footed star could pursue his dream to play in the Champions League.

Serie A will have four representatives in Europe’s elite club competition next season, but the Roman newspaper believes Juventus have the upper hand over Inter, Napoli and Atalanta.

The Bianconeri’s attacking department will undergo major changes this summer, and it remains to be seen if Berardi’s arrival could be plausible.