Wojciech Szczęsny is back! The former Juventus goalkeeper has agreed to come out of retirement to answer Barcelona’s emergency call.

The Polish international retired at the start of this season after mutually terminating his contract with Juventus.

Szczęsny was the Bianconeri’s first-choice goalkeeper last season, but new manager Thiago Motta replaced him with Michele Di Gregorio upon taking charge.

Originally planning to retire at the end of this season, Szczęsny opted to hang up his gloves earlier when Juventus asked him to find a new club.

Since then, he has been enjoying his retirement and was recently seen at the Allianz Stadium when Juve played Napoli.

However, Szczęsny is now set to return to professional football, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Barcelona has reached an agreement with him to become their new goalkeeper, following Marc-André ter Stegen’s long-term injury.

Although Juventus was reportedly entitled to compensation if Szczęsny joined another club this season, it is not expected to be a significant issue.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny deserves to play again, and he rejected even bigger proposals to retire in the summer, which has given him the chance to play for a top team like Barca.