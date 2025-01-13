Juventus have reportedly reached a full agreement with Vitoria Guimaraes for the transfer of young right-back Alberto Costa.

The Bianconeri have been searching the market for a central defenders and a striker, but out of the blue, they secured the services of a full-back.

Last Tuesday, the official JuveFC account on X was the first to exclusively reveal the club’s interest in the 21-year-old right-back.

‼️EXCL: Juventus are one of the clubs competing to sign Vitória SC right-back Alberto Costa. pic.twitter.com/tnLNvmP7dG — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) January 6, 2025

But over the last 48 hours, every major source in Italian football has been reporting the fast-developing story.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Bianconeri have now reached the finish line, securing an agreement with the Portuguese club over Costa’s transfer. The famous Italian journalist even gave it his trademark ‘here we go’, suggesting that the operation is now imminent.

🚨⚪️⚫️ Juventus agree deal to sign Alberto Costa from Vitória Guimarães, here we go! Exclusive story confirmed as Juventus will pay up to €15m package add-ons included, €12.5m plus €2.5m. Costa has agreed on long term deal and will fly this week for medical/contract signing. pic.twitter.com/UQvqbFYXDg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2025

The transfer market insider also reveals the details of the agreement between the two clubs. Juventus will reportedly splash 12.5 million euros to seal the deal on a permanent basis, and could pay another 2.5 million in bonuses, thus raising the cost of the operation to 15M.

The 21-year-old will thus land in Turin at some point during the week to undergo his routine medical tests before signing a long-term contract with the Serie A giants.

This will be quite the jump for the young right-back who only recently joined Vitoria’s first team after earning a promotion in the summer. Nevertheless, he never seemed fazed by the transition to the top level, as he managed to cement himself as a regular starter with the senior,s making 20 appearances thus far this season.

Costa will arrive as a direct replacement for Danilo who is on his way out of the club. The 33-year-old Brazilian is currently negotiating an early contract termination before he completes an expected transfer to Napoli.

The Portugal U20 starlet will thus compete with Nicolo Savona for a spot at right-back.