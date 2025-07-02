Juventus have reached a verbal agreement to sign Canadian striker Jonathan David as they continue to reshape their attack ahead of the new season. According to Fabrizio Romano on X, the Bianconeri have concluded several rounds of negotiations with the player’s entourage and are now close to completing and announcing the move.

David, who recently became a free agent after deciding not to renew his contract with Lille, has been one of the most consistent forwards in European football over the past few seasons. His availability on the market attracted interest from numerous top sides, including Napoli, but Juventus have emerged as the leading contenders for his signature.

The decision to pursue David aligns with broader changes expected in the Juventus attack. With Dusan Vlahovic widely tipped for a summer exit and no final agreement yet in place for Randal Kolo Muani, the club are working quickly to secure reinforcements.

Juventus Set for Significant Changes in Attack

The signing of David would mark a clear step forward in Juventus’ long-term planning. The Canadian international offers pace, intelligence, and a proven ability to score goals across multiple competitions. His arrival would not only fill a potential gap left by Vlahovic’s departure but could also serve as the foundation of a revamped forward line under Igor Tudor.

Despite their ongoing interest in Victor Osimhen, the Bianconeri regard David as a player they could not afford to lose to another club. His form over the last few seasons made him a priority target once he became available.

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Strong Statement from the Bianconeri

Securing David on a free transfer ahead of other European rivals would represent a major statement from Juventus. The move signals both ambition and smart recruitment, showing a clear commitment to building a competitive squad capable of challenging for domestic and European honours.

Once finalised, the deal will be seen as a key component of Juventus’ summer activity and a potential turning point in their efforts to construct a dynamic and effective attacking unit.