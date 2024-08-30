AS Roma is set to sign a second Juventus player this summer, with Tiago Djaló on his way to the club.

The defender has been out of Juventus’ plans since he joined the club in January and can now join Matías Soulé in Rome.

After a few days of training, Thiago Motta asked him to find a new club, and he has been searching for one since then.

Roma had an agreement to sign Kevin Danso from Lens, but complications during his medical led them to pull the plug on the deal.

They have now turned their attention to signing Djaló, and Fabrizio Romano reports that both clubs have reached an agreement.

He claims the Portuguese defender will join Roma on loan with an option to sign him for €9 million next summer.

Djaló will be pleased with this transfer as it offers him a chance for more playing time, which may not have been possible at Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Djalo has not been good enough for us, but if he completes this transfer, there is a good chance that he will get game time and play several minutes at Roma.

We have a good squad without him, and hopefully, our other deadwood will get offers to leave the club today.