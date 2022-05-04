Here’s when Del Piero could join the Juventus management

Following an extremely long hiatus, Alessandro Del Piero finally made his return to the Allianz Stadium during the match between Juventus and Hellas Verona last month.

Obviously, the legend’s appearance prompted talks of a permanent homecoming. However, the case might not be that simple.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the club’s hierarchy considers Del Piero to be unready for a role behind the desk just yet.

Nevertheless, the management hopes to maintain an amicable relationship with the former number 10 and keep him and his Loss Angeles football academy present within its orbit.

Therefore, we can expect to see the 2006 World Cup winner making appearances in the stadium or at the Continassa training ground every now and then, until the timing is right to commit in a working relation.

Juve FC say

As Juventus fans still remember, Del Piero’s time at the club ended in a frosty relationship between the former striker who felt that he still had few years in the tank, and the management that decided to abruptly end an epic tenure that lasted for 19 years.

Hence, mending the relationship between the two parties wasn’t going to be an easy task, and perhaps this explains the star’s absence for ten long years. However, it’s pleasing to know that the two sides are on the road of reconciliation.

As for the managerial role, Del Piero is a smart, charismatic and well-headed individual, and most importantly, he knows the club inside-out. So surely the management can find him a suitable role in the future.