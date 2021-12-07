Here’s who Juventus risk facing in the round of 16 if they fail to top CL group

Although the final matchday is yet to be played, we already have a pretty clear idea concerning the identities of the clubs who will top their Champions League groups.

As for Juventus, they’re now on par with Chelsea in terms of points, but their embarrassing 0-4 defeat at the Stamford Bridge meant that the Blues are now in the lead.

Therefore, the reigning European champions only need to beat Zenit away from home to secure their top spot.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri will be hoping that the Russians derail Chelsea, which would allow Max Allegri’s men to snatch back the lead with a win over Malmo.

However, the Premier League giants are now the heavy favorites to finish on top, meaning that Juventus will have to contend against a group winner in the round of 16.

Thus, the Italians could find themselves pitted against anther English giant in the form of Manchester City, Liverpool or Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United.

The list also includes the terrifying Bayern Munich as well as Ajax who have thus far a perfect record in the competition.

Real Madrid would be another option if they confirm their lead following their clash against Inter on Tuesday night.

The most merciful draw would probably put Juventus against the winner of group G where everything remains to be played for in the final round. The four candidates are Sevilla, Lille, Salzburg and Wolfsburg.

Juve FC say

Even though we all love a relatively easy draw in the next round, topping the group in the past few seasons hasn’t always helped Juve’s case.

Last season, Juventus led their group at the expense of Barcelona, but were then eliminated by Porto in the next round.

On the other hand, their are times when the Bianconeri reached the final despite finishing second in their group.

So it all depends on the club’s condition when the competition restarts in February.