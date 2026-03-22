Former Juventus midfielder Hernanes argues that the team is lacking the winning mentality that Massimiliano Allegri has managed to instil at Milan.

The Tuscan manager returned to the Rossoneri last summer, and also sparked a revival at Milanello. While they’re still trailing behind their crosstown rivals Inter in the Scudetto race, Milan currently sit second in the Serie A table, and they’re expected to comfortably book their place in the Champions League next season.

Allegri enjoying successful comeback season at Milan while Juventus lag behind

Milan’s current campaign is an enormous upgrade on last season, when they finished 10th under the tutelage of Paulo Fonseca and then Sergio Conceicao.

On the other hand, Juventus are still trying to find a winning recipe. Luciano Spalletti’s arrival certainly improved the performance of both individuals and the collective. However, the Bianconeri still has a knack for dropping points, as evidenced by Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Sassuolo.

The Turin-based giants had the upper hand for the bulk of the match, but they couldn’t build on Kenan Yildiz’s opener, and eventually allowed Andrea Pinamonti to drag the Emilians back into the contest.

Moreover, Manuel Locatelli squandered a spot-kick with a tame effort, and not even the introduction of the returning Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik yielded a winner.

Hernanes feels Juventus are missing Allegri’s pragmatism

Juventus now risk falling three points behind Como in the battle for fourth place. The Lariani have the opportunity to widen the gap when they play Pisa in Sunday’s early kickoff.

Therefore, Hernanes argues that the Bianconeri are lacking the insatiable desire to achieve victory, a trait that has characterised Milan under Allegri.

“Seeing Juventus play well but don’t win against Sassuolo, we have to agree with Allegri,” said the former Lazio, Inter and Juve midfielder in his interview with Vamos (via JuventusNews24).

“Milan played an unwatchable first half, but they won anyway.”

The Brazilian was referencing the Rossoneri’s 3-2 victory over Torino earlier on Saturday. Allegri’s longtime pupil, Adrien Rabiot, scored the second goal for the San Siro outfit.