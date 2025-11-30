Former Juventus midfielder Hernanes believes Kenan Yildiz would be the best solution to replace the injured Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker has been Luciano Spalletti’s ultimate first choice since the start of the season. But sadly for the 25-year-old, he picked up what seemed to be a serious injury during Saturday’s Serie A contest against Cagliari.

The Bianconeri went on to beat the Isolani by two goals to one, but the bomber’s injury blemished the occasion.

Juventus must find a solution in the absence of Dusan Vlahovic

After sustaining the knock, Vlahovic was replaced by Jonathan David in the first half. However, the Canadian failed to impress. The Bianconeri crowd at the Allianz Stadium eventually turned on him, as evidenced by the audible jeers and whistles.

For his part, Lois Openda entered the match in the final stages, and didn’t convince either.

Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, Juventus are simultaneously anxious about Vlahovic’s condition and the identity of his replacement.

Nevertheless, Hernanes suggested an unconventional solution, pitching the idea of fielding Yildiz as a false 9, while analysing Vlahovic’s shooting technique.

“You could always get hurt when attempting a shot, as you need the right technique. Coordination is everything, and when you kick the ball, it’s important to distribute the force,” explained the former Lazio, Inter and Juventus midfielder during his post-match appearance on DAZN via Tuttosport.

“For me, his absence will cause a serious issue, especially given Juve’s schedule. I would play Yildiz as a false nine, as David and Openda are having some difficulties.”

Hernanes wants Yildiz to play more centrally

Hernanes also urged the young Turk to operate in a more central role and to decide matches more often.

“To become a great player, he needs to make an impact more often, like he did against Cagliari. To do so, he needs to be closer to the penalty box. Instead, he played with his feet on the line too many times. He has to roam the pitch, get the ball, as all his goals come from the central area.”

It remains to be seen if Spalletti will heed the advice of ‘The Prophet’ or opt for a rather traditional choice.