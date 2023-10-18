Former Juventus player Hernanes has offered his comments on the upcoming Serie A match between the Bianconeri and AC Milan this weekend.

Juventus is eager to secure another victory to ensure their place within the top four and maintain their chances of winning the league.

Both Juve and Milan are considered contenders for the league title, and they are well aware of the significance of this game.

The Bianconeri are in the process of welcoming back their players following the international break, and fans are hoping they will be fully prepared for their league commitments upon their return to the club.

Hernanes has been closely following Serie A this season and maintains that it is still too early to determine which team might win the league.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“A team like Juve, as long as there is the possibility, must always believe in winning a title, whoever plays here must know this. The championship is still long, even if you win at San Siro it’s not like anything will be decided. Compared to the previous seasons, I see signs of recovery. We must aim to be calm and work well, the results are a consequence of all this.”

Juve FC Says

The match against Milan is expected to be a tough one to win, but triumph in a game of this calibre will serve as a catalyst for success in future matches.

The players fully understand the importance of this game, and we anticipate their commitment to pursuing all three points in this fixture.