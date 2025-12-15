Retired Italian striker Luca Toni revealed which club would benefit more if Juventus were to exchange Khephren Thuram with Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi.

This rumour has been making the rounds in the Italian press over the past 48 hours or so. It stems from Luciano Spalletti’s great appreciation for Frattesi, who was curiously the top goal-scorer of his ill-fated tenure at the helm of the Italian national team.

Moreover, the Bianconeri have been monitoring the 26-year-old since his days at Sassuolo. Thus, they’re reportedly looking to pounce on his lack of playing time with the Nerazzurri to sway him to Turin.

Luca Toni argues Khephren Thuram is better than Davide Frattesi

While Inter have refused to consider Frattesi’s sale in the past, it has been reported that Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio have told their Juventus counterparts that they would be willing to do business, but only if Thuram’s card is on the table, as they’re interested in reuniting Khephren with his older brother, Marcus.

Khephren Thuram (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Toni feels that the Old Lady would lose out in this proposed swap deal by giving up a player who is a cut above.

“Thuram is a step above Frattesi,” argued the 2006 World Cup winner during his appearance on DAZN via JuventusNews24.

Where would Frattesi fit at Juventus

Toni also doesn’t think that Frattesi is capable of replacing Thuram in the double pivot, as he sees the Italian occupying a more advanced role on the pitch.

“Frattesi can’t play in a two-man midfield. At most, you can put him behind the striker.”

The Inter player is considered a box-to-box striker, while Spalletti had often fielded him as an attacking midfielder, as he had done in the past with former Roma star Simone Perotta, who had somewhat similar attributes.

It should be noted that Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini insisted that Thuram is staying put, while refusing to discuss the club’s interest in Frattesi.