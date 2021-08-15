“He’s a Sassuolo player” Allegri refuses to be drawn into Locatelli transfer saga

Massimiliano Allegri is refusing to be drawn into the Manuel Locatelli to Juventus transfer saga.

The Bianconeri have been in talks with Sassuolo over signing the midfielder for much of this transfer window.

They have been watching him since last season and his performance for Italy at Euro 2020 has increased their appetite to sign him.

The Bianconeri has been given special preference to sign him after the midfielder told the Green and Blacks that he would only consider joining them.

Juve wants to use that to their advantage and has been looking to reach an agreement that favours them.

However, it is not helping them so far as they remain apart in their offer and Sassuolo’s valuation of the player.

Both clubs are positive that an agreement will eventually be reached, but the transfer is taking too long and Allegri was asked about it after Juventus beat Atalanta 3-1 yesterday.

The returning manager showed he has no interest in the transfer market by insisting that the midfielder isn’t his player and he won’t discuss his future.

When asked about the Euro 2020 winner, he simply responded: “”He’s a Sassuolo player.” As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb before moving on to praise Aaron Ramsey.